Unemployment Claims Below 1 Million For the First Time Since March

Here’s some encouraging news for the economy, the New Jobs Reports shows first-time jobless claims fell below 1 million for the first time since March. The Labor Department recently announced in a study that 963,000 Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week. That’s the lowest number of weekly initial claims since the pandemic shut down the U.S economy. However, the continued jobless claims number-which counts people who have filed for unemployment benefits at least two weeks in a row, remains high at 15.5 million.