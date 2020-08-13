Urgent Plea From CDC Director to Please Follow COVID-19 Guidelines

An urgent plea from the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: please wear your mask and follow other COVID 19 guidelines. Doctor Robert Redfield says if people don’t wear a mask, social distance, wash their hands, and be smart about crowds, this would be “the worst fall” in U.S public health history. Redfield also wants all Americans to get the flu vaccine this year. He says the CDC has 10 million doses for uninsured adults this year- which is double the usual number. As for the coronavirus vaccine, Redfield says he is cautiously optimistic there will be one by the start of 2021. Several vaccine candidates are now in phase three trials.