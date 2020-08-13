When Will the "Assistance Program for Lost Wages" Go into Effect?

President Trump recently introduced his new Executive Order which included a $400 boost to unemployment payments. Many people are now wondering when the boost will go into effect. WEIS Radio reports that the official unemployment benefits called the “Assistance Program for Lost Wages” will provide the extra funds each week to the unemployed people who are eligible for the funds. Of the $400, $300 would come from the federal government while $100 would come from the state. Adding the benefits that are already paid by the state, that equals out to $275 per week coming from Alabama. No guidance from the states has been issued, this means there is no timeline for when the extra benefit payments will be received; however, they are set to expire no later than December 6th of this year.