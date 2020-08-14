Calhoun County Area Chamber & Visitors Center Host 1st Coffee with the Chamber Since Pandemic

It’s the second Friday of the month and the Calhoun County Area Chamber and Visitors Center held its first in-person, “Coffee with the Chamber” event since going virtual due to COVID-19. This even allows for chamber members to come together once a month over coffee, and discuss business progress, ideas, and meet new chamber members. Every month, the chamber invites local businesses to attend those events to showcase what they have to offer. For more information about the chamber, visit the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce on Facebook.