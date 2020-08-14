Gadsden-Etowah County EMA's Ambulance Bus

The Gadsden-Etowah County Emergency Management Agency’s plan to integrate an emergency response bus into its response plans has finally come to fruition. The ambulance bus is equipped with all the necessary tools to transport multiple victims at any given time. The bus will be used in crisis situations and at testing locations. The Ambu bus recently received a kit installment inside it to ensure that victims can be cared for until their arrival at a hospital. Management Specialist Josh Tanner says the plan has always been for the Ambu bus; the global pandemic urged the county to obtain it sooner rather than later. Tanner says the bus will also be used for public educational purposes. The EMA is currently working to stock the bus with all other necessary supplies needed to respond to any future crisis situations.