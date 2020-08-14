Gadsden Native, UAB Football Player Killed in Accidental Shooting

Less than 24-hours after a UAB football player went home to Gadsden to visit family, he was shot and killed during what investigators are calling an accidental incident. UAB released a statement confirming the death of 19-year old Allen Merrick. Merrick was visiting with family and friends Thursday night when he was shot and rushed to UAB hospital where he was later pronounced dead. At this point investigators believe the shooting was accidental. Merrick was a recent graduate of Gadsden City High School and was expected to have a bright future at UAB.