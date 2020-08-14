Gas Stations & Dept. Stores Still Suffering Despite Americans Shopping Again

There may not be an end to the pandemic in sight, but Americans are back to shopping. A new Commerce Department report indicates that U.S retails sales rose 1.2%. After slumping to a 7-year low in April, retail sales bounced back to their pre-pandemic level. However, the report also showed gas stations and some department stores are still operating below normal levels. And economists warn that retail sales could dip even lower in coming months because enhanced unemployment benefits expired at the end of July.