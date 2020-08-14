U.S. Creating COVID Strain In Preparation for Human Challenge Trials

There’s a lot of talk about the development of a COVID-19 vaccine and how soon one will be ready. Several drug companies are racing to come up with the first vaccination, but now, U.S scientists say they’re working on a coronavirus strain to be used in human challenge trials. It’s controversial because that would mean infecting healthy volunteers with a live version of the virus. The nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci says human challenge trials are typically used when a virus is not widely circulating and right now, the coronavirus is surging so the approach may not be necessary. Doctor Fauci says if needed, human challenge trials wouldn’t begin for a few months.