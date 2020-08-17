It is officially game week in high school football. Several East Alabama Community teams will kick off the regular season this Thursday-Saturday. In the featured video you will get a preview of the Munford Lions who open the 2020 campaign against Talladega. Also, Thompson AD Vincent Pitts previews the highly-anticipated matchup between #1 Oxford (6A) and #1 Thompson (7A) set for this Saturday in Alabaster.

Local Games This Week:

Westbrook Chr. at Coosa Chr. (Thursday)

Gadsden City at #4 Etowah

#10 Anniston at Wellborn

Donoho at Pleasant Valley

Talladega at Munford

Ranburne at White Plains

Southside at Lincoln

St. John Paul II at #5 Jacksonville

Cleburne County at Ohatchee

Leeds at Sylacauga

Sylvania at Saks

Valley Head at Ragland

Asbury at Gaston

Carver-Bham at Cherokee County

#1 Central-Clay Co. at Chilton County

Collinsville at Section

Fayetteville at Woodland

Vincent at Winterboro

Weaver at Douglas

#1 Oxford at #1 Thompson (Saturday)