Game Week in High School Football!
Monday, August 17, 2020
It is officially game week in high school football. Several East Alabama Community teams will kick off the regular season this Thursday-Saturday. In the featured video you will get a preview of the Munford Lions who open the 2020 campaign against Talladega. Also, Thompson AD Vincent Pitts previews the highly-anticipated matchup between #1 Oxford (6A) and #1 Thompson (7A) set for this Saturday in Alabaster.
Local Games This Week:
Westbrook Chr. at Coosa Chr. (Thursday)
Gadsden City at #4 Etowah
#10 Anniston at Wellborn
Donoho at Pleasant Valley
Talladega at Munford
Ranburne at White Plains
Southside at Lincoln
St. John Paul II at #5 Jacksonville
Cleburne County at Ohatchee
Leeds at Sylacauga
Sylvania at Saks
Valley Head at Ragland
Asbury at Gaston
Carver-Bham at Cherokee County
#1 Central-Clay Co. at Chilton County
Collinsville at Section
Fayetteville at Woodland
Vincent at Winterboro
Weaver at Douglas
#1 Oxford at #1 Thompson (Saturday)