GuideSafe COVID-19 Contact Tracing App Launches

An app created by a group of experts at UAB has launched that will help combat the spread of COVID-19. The GuideSafe Exposure Notification App will notify users of possible exposures and uses the power of technology to notify those you do not know – or cannot remember coming into contact with. The app is supported by CARES Act funding and is available for users statewide. According to the Vice President of Information Technology at UAB, Curtis Carver, the app was designed to protect personal privacy while anonymously alerting a user of a possible exposure to someone who later tests positive. The app never records location or identity or accesses your contact list. Instead it generates a random code for each phone user. The app is free to download for both Android and Apple users.