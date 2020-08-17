Oxford Police Department Warns About AT&T Text Scam

Oxford Police Department is responding to reports about unsolicited text messages from someone claiming to be AT&T. Police want you to know that AT&T does not send text or email requests to customers asking for personal account or credit card information. Here are a few examples of messages people have received. In the text, someone claiming to be from AT&T says that phone payment is unsuccessful and urges the customer to call the number shown below. They will then try to obtain personal banking and account information. AT&T urges anyone who receives this message to not respond to it. Simply alert AT&T by forwarding the message to 7726 or call AT&T and ask for the fraud department.