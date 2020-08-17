Piedmont City Jail Inmate Found Dead; Sheriff's Office Investigating
Tuesday, August 18, 2020
The Calhoun County and Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of an inmate at the Piedmont City Jail. The inmate was found unresponsive in his cell on Sunday. According to Police Chief Freddie Norton, when officers discovered the inmate, they began CPR and notified the Piedmont Rescue Squad, but unfortunately, the inmate had died. An investigation into the cause of his death is now underway.
