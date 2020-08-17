Pizza Shops Facing Pepperoni Shortage Due to Pandemic

Since the pandemic began earlier this year, we have endured shortages in items ranging from toilet paper, to disinfectant wipes, and even coins. A report from USA Today now suggests that small local pizza shops could soon face a shortage in pepperoni. Pizza lovers, the coronavirus related shortage of pepperoni may be even more troubling. The report states that pizza shops are reporting higher prices for the popular topping. Shops have reported paying $4-6 a pound for pepperoni. That’s compared to $2 a pound in January of 2019. Large chains like Dominos, Pizza Hut and Papa John’s are not getting hit with price increases because of prices set in long term contracts.