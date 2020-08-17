Statewide COVID-19 Update and Upcoming Free Testing Site in Etowah Co.

Over the weekend, more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases were added in Alabama. That brings the statewide total to 104,595. The death toll currently stands at 1,855. But some good news, the number of recoveries since the pandemic began. More than 41,500 people have fully recovered.

A free COVID-19 hot spot testing clinic will be held at Gadsden City High School this Thursday starting at 8 a.m. until noon. 150 test kits will be provided by UAB and the state Department of Public Health. Those getting tested will be contacted with their results within 48-hours.

