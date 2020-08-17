Talladega College New Student Activity Building Named in College President’s Honor

Talladega College’s first student activity center, known as the Doctor Billy C. Hawkins student activity center is also the first ever campus facility to be named in honor of one of the college’s African American Presidents. The new 47,000 square foot student center includes a state of the art arena, game rooms, dining hall, and more. Doctor Hawkins is the institution’s 20th president. Under his leadership, he has led the college to record high enrollment, added several new academic majors as well as its first ever graduate program. Now, Talladega College has three new buildings added to its campus and is recognized as one of the most well-respected HBCU’s in the nation.



Hawkins says he looks forward to the continued growth within the college and even hints at the possibility of adding more than just academic opportunities in the future. When Hawkins first arrived at Talladega College in 2008, no more than 300 students were enrolled; now, there are more than 1,200 students attending.