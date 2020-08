Within the past 24-hours, Alabama has added just over 1,200 COVID-19 cases. That brings the total to 105,815 positive cases. More than 14-thousand of those cases have been confirmed within the past 14 days. 1,867 deaths have now been reported and nearly 13,000 have been hospitalized. However, the number we really want to highlight is the number of presumed recoveries statewide, more than 41,500 people have fully recovered.