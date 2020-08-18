CVS & Walgreens To Enact Precautions During Flu Shots

The two largest drugstore chains in the U.S, Walgreens and CVS, are putting in place Coronavirus precautions for flu shots. The pharmacists will check temperatures, screen for other symptoms, and wear face shields while giving the shots. Both are now offering seasonal flu shots with the precautionary measures in place. Both stores will also clean surfaces between the patients getting the shots. Patients are also required to wear masks and are encouraged to schedule an appointment. Both chains say they are expecting an increase in the number of people wanting the vaccination due to the current COVID-19 pandemic overlapping with flu season.