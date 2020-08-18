Deceased Inmate From Piedmont City Jail Identified

The inmate who died in the Piedmont City Jail has been identified as 30-year-old John Wayne Snider of Piedmont. WEIS Radio reports that Snider was found unresponsive inside his cell around 11:00 Sunday morning. According to Police Chief Freddie Norton, when officers discovered the inmate, they began CPR and notified the Piedmont Rescue Squad, but unfortunately, the inmate died. It is standard procedure for an outside agency to handle inmate deaths, so the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has taken over the investigation.