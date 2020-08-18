Escaped Cherokee County Inmate Still on the Run

An escaped Cherokee County inmate still remains on the run. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Tad Abernathy walked away from work Monday evening and was last seen on South River Street in Centre. Abernathy is from the Sand Rock area and is serving time for third degree Criminal Mischief, Attempting to Elude, two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance in addition to several other charges. If anyone has information leading to the current whereabouts of Abernathy, please contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.