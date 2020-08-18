Kronospan Hosting Drive-Thru Hiring Fair in Eastaboga Wednesday

In the midst of the pandemic, the world’s leading manufacturer of wood based panels is looking to hire qualified job seekers. Kronospan is hosting a drive-thru hiring fair tomorrow in Eastaboga from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. The company is looking for maintenance technicians, electricians, operators, and forklift drivers. Benefits include 401(K) retirement plan, health, dental, and vision insurance, and more. You can visit TV24’s Facebook page for more information.