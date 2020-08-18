Oxford Man Shot & Killed in Anniston; No Suspect in Custody

The Anniston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying and capturing the person responsible for the shooting death of a Oxford man. Over the weekend, officers were called to the intersection of 12th Street and Noble Street where they found a man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. The man was rushed to RMC where he later died. According to a press release from the Anniston Police Department, the man has been identified as Anton Johnson of Oxford. Investigators are asking for anyone with any information regarding this shooting to please contact the police department.