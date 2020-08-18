Students Return Back to School in Calhoun County

That was first year Alexandria High School Principal Jason Deason sharing his thoughts on students returning back to campus today. Deason says his students and staff are excited, well prepared, and ready to learn this new school year despite the drastic changes brought on by COVID-19. All schools within the Calhoun County School System have followed the necessary CDC guidelines to reopen its door for in-person learning. Like a handful of other school systems across Alabama, Calhoun County kept the option open for parents to decide whether to send their children to campus for in-person instruction, or stay home for virtual learning. Superintendent Donald Turner says each school has made three things a priority for this academic year.

Turner says the reopening of all campuses would not have been possible without county board members, teachers, and other staff members. He also says that out of the 8,500 students in the school system, roughly 2,300 have chosen the virtual option; and that number continues to change daily as more parents are switching to the in-person learning option.

