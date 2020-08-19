AL Power Offering Payment Plans to Customers

Alabama Power customers affected by COVID-19 can now adjust their payments to help better navigate through the pandemic. The payment plans will allow customers to spread out energy bill balances over several months. This is Alabama Power's latest effort to support its customers facing economic or medical hardships due to COVID-19. To enroll in a payment plan, visit alabamapower.com/paymentplan. Since the pandemic began, the company says they have not disconnected or charged late fees to any customer affected by the virus and will extend the disconnect suspension to September 28th.