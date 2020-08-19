Anniston Kiwanis Club Celebrates 100 Years of Service

Tomorrow is a day that will be celebrated statewide as the Anniston Kiwanis Club turns 100-years old. And to celebrate, a special video, showcasing what the club has accomplished over the past 100 years, will premiere on the Anniston Kiwanis Club’s website tomorrow evening at 7 p.m. Everyone is invited to log on and watch. August 20th has also been proclaimed The Kiwanis Club of Anniston Day for the entire state of Alabama by Governor Kay Ivey. Club Historian and Treasurer, Scott Burleson has been a part of the organization for more than 30 years and says he’s proud of all the Kiwanis Club has offered to the community over the last century.



The online celebration will also be up on the Anniston Kiwanis’ YouTube channel and Facebook page. Once again the link to watch the special video is shown on your screen located across the blue banner; annistonkiwanis.com/100thanniversary.