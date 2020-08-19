City of Piedmont Votes to Improve Retirement Benefits

Many employees for the City of Piedmont could soon see improvements to retirement benefits after the city council voted unanimously to provide Tier One benefits to Tier two plan members. That’s according to WEIS Radio. This change means that current Tier two members no longer have to wait until they’re 62 years of age to receive benefits; instead, they can receive immediate benefits once they retire after a minimum 25 years of service. The change is waiting for final approval from the Employees’ Retirement System Board of Control. If approved, the plan will go into effect in the upcoming fiscal year.