Escaped Cherokee County Inmate Recaptured

WEIS Radio reports that Tad Aberbathy has been recaptured. Authorities had been looking for Abernathy since he walked away from a work detail Monday at the Cherokee County Detention Center. He has been serving time for third degree Criminal Mischief, Attempting to Elude, two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance in addition to several other charges. Abernathy added several other charges to his list including second degree escape.