High School Football Gets Underway Tomorrow
Thursday, August 20, 2020
For the third straight season Etowah County rivals Westbrook Christian and Coosa Chrisitian will meet on the field in the season opener. The Conquerors are coming off a tough 1-9 season which started with a loss at Westbrook 50-24. With new coach Dax Nunn in the program there has been some added hype for the year and especially this game (Nunn is a Wesbrook grad). In the featured video, you will hear from Coosa Christian on the matchup as well as a preview of the Oxford-Thompson game and find out games playing on WOTM/TV2
LIVE on WOTM and TV24
Thursday, Aug. 20
Pike Road vs. Montgomery Catholic
Friday, Aug. 21
Wetumpka vs. #10 Prattville
Saturday, Aug. 22
#1 Oxford at #1 Thompson
Notable Week 0 Games / Local
Westbrook Chr. at Coosa Chr. (Thursday)
Vincent at Winterboro (Thursday)
Gadsden City at #4 Etowah
#10 Anniston at #8 Wellborn
Talladega at Munford
Ranburne at White Plains
Southside at Lincoln
St. John Paul II at #5 Jacksonville
Cleburne County at Ohatchee
Leeds at Sylacauga
Sylvania at Saks
Valley Head at Ragland
Asbury at Gaston
Carver-Bham at Cherokee County
#1 Central-Clay Co. at Chilton County
Collinsville at Section
Fayetteville at Woodland
Weaver at Douglas
