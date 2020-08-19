High School Football Gets Underway Tomorrow

For the third straight season Etowah County rivals Westbrook Christian and Coosa Chrisitian will meet on the field in the season opener. The Conquerors are coming off a tough 1-9 season which started with a loss at Westbrook 50-24. With new coach Dax Nunn in the program there has been some added hype for the year and especially this game (Nunn is a Wesbrook grad). In the featured video, you will hear from Coosa Christian on the matchup as well as a preview of the Oxford-Thompson game and find out games playing on WOTM/TV2

LIVE on WOTM and TV24



Thursday, Aug. 20

Pike Road vs. Montgomery Catholic

Friday, Aug. 21

Wetumpka vs. #10 Prattville

Saturday, Aug. 22

#1 Oxford at #1 Thompson

Notable Week 0 Games / Local

Westbrook Chr. at Coosa Chr. (Thursday)

Vincent at Winterboro (Thursday)

Gadsden City at #4 Etowah

#10 Anniston at #8 Wellborn

Talladega at Munford

Ranburne at White Plains

Southside at Lincoln

St. John Paul II at #5 Jacksonville

Cleburne County at Ohatchee

Leeds at Sylacauga

Sylvania at Saks

Valley Head at Ragland

Asbury at Gaston

Carver-Bham at Cherokee County

#1 Central-Clay Co. at Chilton County

Collinsville at Section

Fayetteville at Woodland

Weaver at Douglas

