Two Pharmaceutical Companies Working Together on Coronavirus Antibody Therapy

A new deal would make antibody therapy to fight the Coronavirus more widely available in the future. Tuesday, pharmaceutical companies Regeneron and Roche announced they were teaming up to increase the supply of Regeneron’s COVID-19 therapy. The antibody cocktail is in phase three of the prevention trial and phase one of the healthy volunteer safety studies. Researchers are looking at how it works as a treatment for the virus. They also want to know if it would help prevent infection, specifically among people in the same household.