Upcoming Free COVID-19 Testing Clinic in Gadsden Thursday

The daily number of COVID-19 cases continues to decrease according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. Just under 1,000 COVID-19 cases were added to the overall number of confirmed cases since last night; brining the current total to 106,784. More than 1,800 people have died.

The Gadsden-Etowah Emergency Management Agency in partnership with the City of Gadsden has scheduled a free COVID-19 hot spot testing clinic. It will be held at Gadsden City High School Thursday from 8 a.m. until noon. 150 test kits will be provided by UAB and the state Department of Public Health. Those getting tested will be contacted with their results within 48-hours.

