Statewide COVID-19 Update

This was a sight from the COVID-19 Hotspot testing set up earlier today at Gadsden City High School. 150 tests were administered to those who believed they had come into contact with the virus, and those showing symptoms of COVID-19. Non-invasive tests were performed today and all results will be received within the next 48 hours.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases across Alabama continue to decline. Between last night and this evening, the Alabama Department of Public Health has recorded less than 700 cases. As of this evening, 107,483 people have contracted the virus since the pandemic began. More than 13,000 of those cases were confirmed within the last 14 days. The death toll has risen to more than 1,900 with 69 probable deaths still under investigation. A number that we should also recognize is the more than 44,600 people who have fully recovered from COVID-19.