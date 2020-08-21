52K+ Water Gun Recalled Over Lead Concerns

Parents, a recall has been issued for more than 52,000 water guns sold at a popular retail chain. Hasbro has recalled two products sold at Target, the Super Soaker XP 20 and the Super Soaker XP 30 because of lead concerns. The decorative stickers on the water tanks contain levels of lead in the ink that exceed the federal content ban. Lead exposure in children can lead to impaired cognition and behavioral disorders, among other health effects. No injuries related to this recall have been reported. Parents are urged to contact Hasbro for details on how to get a refund.