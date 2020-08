The fight against COVID-19 is far from finished, but Alabama continues to see a downward trend of daily positive cases.Taking a look at the total number of confirmed cases, Alabama has added just over 300 positive COVID-19 cases since Thursday. Bringing the total to now 107,804. More than 13,200 of those cases had been added within the last 14 days. 1,921 deaths have been reported and more than 44,600 have fully recovered.