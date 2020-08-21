State Unemployment Rate Rose Slightly Last Month
Friday, August 21, 2020
Alabama’s unemployment rate rose slightly last month as a continued impact from the pandemic according to numbers released earlier today from the state Department of Labor. The reports read that July’s unemployment rate is 7.9%, that’s up from June’s 7.6%. Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington says the economy is recovering but the state will continue to have fluctuations as the state continues to learn how to navigate in this new pandemic-related reality.
