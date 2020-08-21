Unbreakable Fighters Hosting Night Golf Tournament Over the Weekend

A non-profit organization that focuses on helping families with children who have unique disabilities has put together a golfing tournament to help raise awareness. Unbreakable Fighters, an organization that works towards giving children a fighting chance against their disabilities, encourages the community to come out to support the Night Golf Tournament scheduled to take place over the weekend. Unbreakable Fighters provides financial assistance, resources, and medical equipment to families and children locally, and around the world. Every year, Unbreakable Fighters normally host a series of 5K races to raise money in order to support families but because of COVID-19, those races have been cancelled.



To make the golfing tournament safe and fun for all, the 18-hole tournament will be split up into two halves, the first 9-holes will be played during the day, and the final half will be played at night, using LED balls and lights to bring the night time experience to life. Kadie Nowak, President of the Unbreakable Fighters says 100% of the proceeds from tomorrow’s tournament will go towards shipping costs to supply more than 20 kids internationally with wheelchairs that children in the United States have outgrown.

The Unbreakable Fighters Night Golf Tournament will be held at the Cherokee County Country Club tomorrow evening. 4-person teams will compete for a $500 cash prize to the winners and a $300 prize to the runner-ups. Those who can’t attend but still would like to donate to the organization can visit the Unbreakable Fighters’ Facebook page or website and donate through the donation page.

