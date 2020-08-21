White House Declares Teachers as Essential Workers
Friday, August 21, 2020
The White House is declaring teachers essential workers. That designation subjects them to the same types of advisories as doctors and law enforcement officers. Some say the declaration was likely an attempt to keep schools open. Critical workers may continue working even after exposure to a confirmed COVID-19 case as long as they are not showing symptoms. The American Federation of Teachers says the designation could be used to bully educators. The union’s leader says teachers have always been “essential.”
