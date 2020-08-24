AL Power Prepared for Possible Hurricanes and Urges Customers to Prepare

Alabama Power is also urging its customers to prepare for the possibility of severe weather. The company has begun preparing crews for tropical storms by relying on frequent updates from the Coastal Weather Research Center at the University of South Alabama. Alabama Power says crews are ready, and will respond to storm damage as quickly and efficiently as possible. Alabama Power has also implemented additional safety measures during this COVID-19 pandemic to ensure the continuity of services and the well-being of its employees and the public. The company is asking the public to help maintain a safe social distance of 6 feet from crews and field representatives, allowing employees to safely continue to serve customers.