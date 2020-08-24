Calhoun County Unified Command Provides COVID-19 Update

Members of the Calhoun County Unified Command went live on Facebook earlier today to provide a countywide update of COVID-19 cases, as well as answer questions community members had regarding the medical aspects of the virus and more. Currently, Calhoun County has reported more than 2,100 COVID-19 cases, with only about 350 of those cases being confirmed within the past 14 days. That’s compared to the county, at one point, reporting more than 700 new cases every two weeks during a surge period.



Doctor Almenia Free, Chief of Staff at Regional Medical Center says she is confident that a vaccine will soon be made available and continues to encourage everyone to stay safe by wearing masks, washing hands frequently, and keeping a good social distance. Doctor Free reports 7 COVID positive patients who are currently in ICU. 23 people have died in Calhoun County as a result of the Coronavirus.