Municipal Elections For Many Cities Across Alabama Tomorrow, August 25th

Tomorrow is municipal election day for small and medium-sized cities across Alabama. Mayors in several local cities such as Oxford, Jacksonville and Weaver will face no opposition and so will automatically receive new 4 year terms. Five candidates, including the incumbent, are running for mayor of Anniston. Voters will also be selecting members for local city councils and school boards. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Some voting locations are different for municipal elections, so if you have any questions about where to vote you should call your local city hall.