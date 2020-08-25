CDC: 14-Day Quarantine No Longer Recommended for Travelers
Wednesday, August 26, 2020
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention no longer recommends a two week quarantine period for out-of-state or out-of-country travelers when they return. According to the CDC’s website, travelers are now being advised to follow “state, territorial and local recommendations or requirements after travel." It does however offer a warning to people who return home from their travels and urge people to consider getting tested for COVID-19 shortly after.
