Health Experts Urge Americans to Get Flu Shot
Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Health officials say this flu season will look dramatically different this year. They are urging Americans to not forget to get the vaccination. Manufacturers are producing nearly 200 million doses of the flu vaccine this year; that’s about 20 million more than they distributed last season. Experts believe that if enough people get the vaccine, it could stop hospitals from being filled up this winter season with both flu and coronavirus patients.
