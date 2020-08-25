University Employee Test Positive for COVID-19

An employee for a local university has tested positive for COVID-19. A Jacksonville State University Recreation and Fitness Center employee has reported their positive test results to the university. According to the facility’s director Joanna Prociuk, the employee recently worked several shifts at the rec center; other employees that also worked those same shifts have been asked to stay home. The JSU COVID-19 Task Force has begun contact-tracing everyone else the employee may have come in contact with. Prociuk says the rec center undergoes frequent cleaning and disinfection.