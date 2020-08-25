University of Alabama Records 531 Cases Since Classes Begin

The University of Alabama’s main campus in Tuscaloosa has recorded 531 cases since classes began six day ago. With more than 46,000 tests performed on students, faculty, and staff throughout the university’s three campuses, 566 of those tests came back positive. That’s a 1.2% positivity rate according to the university COVID-19 dashboard. U of A’s President, Stuart Bell says that if students, faculty, and staff don’t follow social distancing guidelines, wear masks, and limit gatherings, violators could be subject to possible suspension. Recently, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox has ordered all bars in the city to close for two weeks due to the rise in COVID cases.