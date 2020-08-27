GSCC President Retires Sept. 1

Gadsden State Community College’s President has announced her retirement. Doctor Martha Lavender will officially retire from her position on September first. Lavender began serving as interim president in 2014. She’s had an extensive career in nursing, academics, government and consultation that has spanned over 45 years. During her time as president, Lavender has improved enrollment numbers, and the infrastructure at Gadsden State with new buildings and extensive renovations. Lavender says she’s excited to enter into the new phase of her life that consists of spending more time with her family and enjoying many hobbies such as cycling and gardening.