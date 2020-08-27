Gov. Ivey Extends Mask Order Oct. 2nd

That was Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on why an extension to the statewide mask order is needed; to continue slowing the spread of COVID-19. State Health Officer Scott Harris also credited the order to a recent drop in virus related hospitalizations. Governor Ivey says she understands that people don’t approve of the mask order, but encourages everyone to continue doing their part to protect those closest to you.

Ivey wants to also remind those who are attending high school and college football games, and participating in upcoming Labor Day holiday gatherings, to continue precautions, and wear masks. The governor also said she will keep in place other health orders such as limiting the amount of people inside restaurants and stores.