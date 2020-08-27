High School Football - Week 1
Friday, August 28, 2020
Local Games Moved to Thursday Night
Gaston at Coosa Christian
Childersburg at B.B. Comer
Ashville at Southeastern
Crossville at Collinsville
Glencoe at Randolph
Fort Payne at Gadsden City
*#9 Spring Garden at #7 Cedar Bluff (originally scheduled for Thursday)
Friday Night
#1 Piedmont at Cherokee County
#2 Oxford at #2 Pleasant Grove
#5 Jacksonville at #8 Alexandria
Ohatchee at Anniston
Sylacauga at Lincoln
Talladega at Saks
Ben Russell at #1 Central Clay Co.
Fultondale at Munford
Notasulga at Winterboro
Wadley at Ranburne
Pell City at Leeds
White Plains at Donoho (Canceled)
Ragland vs. Gaylesville (Canceled)
