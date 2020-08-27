Jacksonville State University Records 143 Known COVID-19 Cases
Friday, August 28, 2020
Jacksonville State has reported a sharp increase in positive COVID-19 cases since welcoming back students to its campus. The university currently has 143 known COVID-19 cases that are active as of today. Just last week, JSU reported 44 active cases. Recently, the university decided to cancel all in-person student organization events, both on and off campus, for two weeks. Non-residents are also not allowed to enter residence halls on campus.
