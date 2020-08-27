One Million First-Time Unemployment Claims

The Labor Department’s latest report shows that a million more Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week. The report was in line with economists’ expectations and marked a small decline from the previous week. There’s only been one week with under a million claims since the pandemic began taking its toll on the job market in March. That week was at the beginning of August. Continued jobless claims, or people filing at least two weeks in a row, stood at 14.5 Million