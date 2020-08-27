United Way of Etowah Drive-Thru Campaign Kickoff

With the effects of COVID-19 still negatively affecting communities and families, United Way of Etowah County came up with a unique way to kick off their fundraiser campaign. The non-profit organization held a drive-thru campaign kick off at the Downtown Civic Center in Gadsden. Donors and volunteers were welcomed to stop by, meet those who are a part of the campaign, and donate cleaning supplies, non-perishable food items or children’s books to this year’s campaign. The donations will be sent out into the community for those affected by COVID-19. In return, United Way gifted donors with lunch and a United Way mask. This year’s 2020 campaign Chair, Lesli Bishop says that despite losing their biggest campaign contributor, they are on track to collect more this year, than the organization did last year.

For information on how you can contribute to United Way’s campaign, visit United Way of Etowah County on Facebook.